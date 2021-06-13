Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,290.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

