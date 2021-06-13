Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Sells $861,263.00 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMED. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.