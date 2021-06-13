Sasha King Sells 12,435 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,119,274.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,649.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sasha King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71.

CDNA stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

