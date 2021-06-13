Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 1,213.3% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WARM stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Cool Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.

Cool Technologies Company Profile

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

