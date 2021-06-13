Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 1,213.3% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WARM stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Cool Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
