The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $695.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $603.83.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $498.01 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $375.37 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 664.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,654 shares of company stock worth $16,420,885 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 158.1% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 57,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.