Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 1,350.7% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:IINX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About Ionix Technology
