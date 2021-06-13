Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Astec Industries worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $65.50 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

