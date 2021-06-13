Swiss National Bank Buys 14,700 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zuora by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.