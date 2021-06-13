The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.61 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

