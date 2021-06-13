First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $72.97. Approximately 34,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 74,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.16.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.