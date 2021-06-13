Head to Head Analysis: Oblong (OBLG) & Its Rivals

Oblong (NYSE: OBLG) is one of 82 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oblong to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million -$7.42 million -2.55 Oblong Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 42.46

Oblong’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oblong and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oblong Competitors 873 3636 7693 257 2.59

Oblong currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.88%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88% Oblong Competitors -15.78% -17.87% -3.65%

Volatility & Risk

Oblong has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oblong competitors beat Oblong on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

