iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 14,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $415,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $437,000.

