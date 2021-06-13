American International Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $274.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.65. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total transaction of $3,952,061.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,575.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $2,864,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,119 shares of company stock worth $330,705,533. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.