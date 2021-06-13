American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,631 shares of company stock worth $1,916,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $604.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

