Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of SM opened at $21.74 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

