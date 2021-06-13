Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Stock Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 427,295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 101,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 136,253 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $526.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

