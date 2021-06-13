6,650 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.