American International Group Inc. Purchases 9,655 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

