Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Raised by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.