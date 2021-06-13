Comparing Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) & Its Rivals

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 111 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 614 2954 4474 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -26.00% -1,924.54% -9.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.59 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $3.57 million 20.26

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group peers beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

