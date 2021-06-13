Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.45. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

