The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 518 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

