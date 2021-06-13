The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 658 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE AI opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.29. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -67.28.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 144,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $9,329,728.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $113,515,485.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Insiders have sold 8,059,090 shares of company stock worth $571,837,251 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.