The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBUY. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 460.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $125.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.05. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

