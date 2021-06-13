The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSS opened at $42.22 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

