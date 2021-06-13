Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells $1,313,488.32 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $480.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.31. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
