Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells $1,313,488.32 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $480.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.31. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

