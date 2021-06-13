Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $55,768,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03.

ZS stock opened at $207.79 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

