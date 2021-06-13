Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.15 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,309 shares of company stock worth $52,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

