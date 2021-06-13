Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,579 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $487.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

