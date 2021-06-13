Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Hostess Brands worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

TWNK stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

