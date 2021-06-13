Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,667 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Hostess Brands worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

TWNK opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

