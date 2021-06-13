Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Trading Up 1.6%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29.

About Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

