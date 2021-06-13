Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, an increase of 1,519.5% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,906,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30.

SHZHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DBS Vickers lowered Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

