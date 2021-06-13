Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 1,701.4% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of LUMIF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

