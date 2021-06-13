Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 1,701.4% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of LUMIF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.
About Luminex Resources
