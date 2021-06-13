Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report sales of $151.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $156.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $609.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $739.79 million, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 303,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

OIS opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

