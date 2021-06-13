Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 2,075.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of WFTSF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

