Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 2,075.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of WFTSF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.