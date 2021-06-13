$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post $29.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.54 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.