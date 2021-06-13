$155.75 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report sales of $155.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.30 million and the highest is $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $630.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.