Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.87 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.