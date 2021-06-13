Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 85,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

