Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,389 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.