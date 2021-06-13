VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

NASDAQ CIL opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.71. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

