Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NYSE ORA opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

