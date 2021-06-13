Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 116.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 83,179 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $2,875,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 62.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE HLF opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

