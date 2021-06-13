Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 785 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CIB opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.