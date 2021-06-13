Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,877 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,058,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $36,217,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

