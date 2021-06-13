Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,439 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,732,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.11 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

