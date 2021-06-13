Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $223,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,651 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DB opened at $14.17 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

