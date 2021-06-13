Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 163.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.95.

BATRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

