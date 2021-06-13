Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $229,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Terex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Terex by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Terex by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.